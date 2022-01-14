Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Hits Market Capitalization of $527,873.88

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $527,873.88 and $2,874.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00063335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.40 or 0.07678172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.72 or 0.99690349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00068474 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,061,586 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

