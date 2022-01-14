Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $25,829.83 and $59.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.