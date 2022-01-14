DATx Market Capitalization Achieves $207,236.61 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $207,236.61 and approximately $8,965.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00059798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DATx

DATx is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

