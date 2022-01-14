Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

PLAY opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

