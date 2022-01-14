Dawn Protocol Price Reaches $2.24 on Top Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $158.17 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00005219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

