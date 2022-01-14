Dawson James Boosts SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Price Target to $13.00

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its price target increased by Dawson James from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SRAX stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86. SRAX has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.89.
SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SRAX will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SRAX
SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.
