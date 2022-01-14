Dawson James Boosts SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Price Target to $13.00

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its price target increased by Dawson James from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86. SRAX has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SRAX will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SRAX by 93.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 411,468 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SRAX by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.