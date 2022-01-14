De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG) Insider Sells A$1,116,990.00 in Stock

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG) insider Andrew Beckwith sold 985,000 shares of De Grey Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.82), for a total transaction of A$1,116,990.00 ($803,589.93).
The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
About De Grey Mining
