Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

DBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 61,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,920. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 188,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 54.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

