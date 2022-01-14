Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.28.

DE traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $278.95 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

