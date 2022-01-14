Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.87. 22,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,812. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.58. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $278.95 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.28.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

