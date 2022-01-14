DeFi Bids (BID) Market Capitalization Tops $266,342.21

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $266,342.21 and $1,892.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00057958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,521,428 coins and its circulating supply is 24,538,059 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.