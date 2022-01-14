DeFine Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, DeFine has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFine coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00003789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFine has a total market cap of $89.97 million and $5.11 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.80 or 0.07609361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,055.34 or 0.99513140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067883 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008184 BTC.

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

