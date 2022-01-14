DeHive (DHV) Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001543 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $561,026.37 and $308,865.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00075202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.03 or 0.07673267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,080.80 or 1.00111181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00069341 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

