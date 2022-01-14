Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.23. 210,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,626,261. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.98 and a beta of 1.29.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

