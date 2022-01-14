DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DMTK. Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the third quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 159.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 790,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,122. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.75. DermTech has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

