Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

