Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,851 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of First Financial Bankshares worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 29.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 668.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 15.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

