Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 1,048.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of nCino worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in nCino by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in nCino by 5.4% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in nCino by 1.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nCino by 12.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,539 in the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens began coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Shares of NCNO opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.01. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

