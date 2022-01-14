Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.65 Million Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of TG Therapeutics worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGTX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.41 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.93.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

