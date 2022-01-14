Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,229 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Organogenesis worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 83.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,893 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

