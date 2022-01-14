Deutsche Bank AG Sells 88,647 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of fuboTV worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. Analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

