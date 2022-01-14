Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aperam from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

APEMY opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $2.1059 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

