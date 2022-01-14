Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $122.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.28.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.90. 363,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,672,975. The company has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $95.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $2,331,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,611,276 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 528,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 70,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

