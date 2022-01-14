Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) to Hold

Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Countryside Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of CSPLF opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. Countryside Properties has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $7.75.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.