Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $145.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.36.

Visteon stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,507. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at $57,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at $119,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

