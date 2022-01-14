Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.