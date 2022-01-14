Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 297.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $223.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.29.

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

