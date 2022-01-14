Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,282.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 114.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 91.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $124.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.10. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

