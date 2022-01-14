Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $172.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $187.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.00.

DLR opened at $157.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.78. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $136,006,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

