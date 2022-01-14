Digital Reserve Currency 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,089.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $744,029.92 and $1,089.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00362720 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

