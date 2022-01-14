DigitalBits Reaches Market Capitalization of $314.48 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $314.48 million and $1.63 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.99 or 0.00327788 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003077 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00016725 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

