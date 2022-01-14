Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Raised by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,497 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 5.3% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $258,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $486,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,963,000.

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 97,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,045. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40.

