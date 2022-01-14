Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $4.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.53. 41,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,213. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

