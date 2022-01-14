Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on D. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.56.

NYSE:D traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.16. 42,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

