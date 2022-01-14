Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,523 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.