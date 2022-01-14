Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 263 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 333,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 654,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,499,000 after purchasing an additional 139,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

CVS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $139.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.