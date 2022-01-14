Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 772 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,777,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.