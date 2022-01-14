Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 50,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57. The company has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.