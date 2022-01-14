Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.74. 4,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

