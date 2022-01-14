Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. 3,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

