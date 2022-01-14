Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Several research firms recently commented on DRETF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

