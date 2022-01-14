Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,278,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 442,937 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Duke Realty worth $1,784,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 135,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $60.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

