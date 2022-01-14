Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 8.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $137.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Duolingo traded as low as $94.00 and last traded at $94.00. Approximately 4,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.02.

DUOL has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other news, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $4,332,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.89 per share, with a total value of $2,734,308.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 153,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,912 and have sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

