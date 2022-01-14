Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $229.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.74 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,071.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $473.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.77 million to $484.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $447.14 million, with estimates ranging from $320.80 million to $573.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,740. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

