e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $101.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $101.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.00343199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000861 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,674 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,474 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

