e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,596. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

