e-Money Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $25.88 million and $428,078.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Money has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00063196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00075731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.13 or 0.07606676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.05 or 1.00015737 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00068303 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

