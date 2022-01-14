Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $193.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXP. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $162.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.62 and its 200-day moving average is $149.60. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

