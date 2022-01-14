Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Raised to $23.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 6,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

