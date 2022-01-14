eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,804 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

